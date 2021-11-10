America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.31. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $836.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in America’s Car-Mart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of America’s Car-Mart worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

