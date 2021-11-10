Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €94.67 ($111.37).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €77.42 ($91.08) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

