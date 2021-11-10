Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liquidia by 189.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.