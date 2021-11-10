Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (TRMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.80 million. On average, analysts expect Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

TRMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.