Pretium Resources (PVG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, analysts expect Pretium Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -131.36 and a beta of 0.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pretium Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.67% of Pretium Resources worth $83,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.