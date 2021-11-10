Matterport Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Matterport in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Matterport’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Matterport from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MTTR opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80. Matterport has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

