Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $13.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

