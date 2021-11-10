Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.67 on Monday. ONEOK has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

