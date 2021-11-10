FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Decreased by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

NYSE:OVV opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 97,528 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 36.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

