Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.49 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

