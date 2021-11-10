Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. CIBC boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.61.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE TIH opened at C$112.59 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$83.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$107.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,425,200. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $547,874 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.