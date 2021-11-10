Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$60.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$55.68 on Monday. Sprott has a one year low of C$35.86 and a one year high of C$57.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

