$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 13.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

