BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.42.

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.41. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.09 and a 52 week high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

