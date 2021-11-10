Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTSHF. CIBC lowered their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $22.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.38.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

