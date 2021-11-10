Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

TSE CG opened at C$10.59 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.66.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

