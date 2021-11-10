ATB Capital Cuts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.36.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.37. The stock has a market cap of C$781.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.