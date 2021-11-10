Brokers Set Expectations for NFI Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFI. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$25.85 on Monday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$15.75 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 1,431.85%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

