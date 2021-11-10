Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$25.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$23.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.