TD Securities Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$15.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian upped their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.82. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$6.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.30.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

