Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 16.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) dropped 16.8% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 27,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,287,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.

The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 718,910 shares of company stock worth $32,615,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

