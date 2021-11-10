Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 9,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 321,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 224.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

