Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$43.50 by Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a C$43.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

TSE PPL opened at C$42.89 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$28.49 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$23.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.59.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total transaction of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Insiders have acquired 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 in the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

