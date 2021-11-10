Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Strong-Buy

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation. Also, streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements are adding to the bliss. Capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. However, COVID-related mitigation and carry costs associated with its closed properties remain a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

RRR opened at $48.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.41. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 803,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

