Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

PENN stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 44.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $326,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 663,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 97,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

