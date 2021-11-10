Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $129.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

TRUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.81 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 312.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Trupanion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

