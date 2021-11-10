Financial Comparison: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) versus Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 26.62% 16.58% 1.26% Old Second Bancorp 26.98% 10.89% 1.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Coastal Financial and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.01%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $71.22 million 7.23 $15.15 million $1.97 21.76 Old Second Bancorp $141.70 million 2.80 $27.83 million $1.26 10.98

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Coastal Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

