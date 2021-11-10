Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rapid7 (RPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $141.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $125.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Rapid7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

9/23/2021 – Rapid7 is now covered by analysts at FBN Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Rapid7 had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.82 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Get Rapid7 Inc alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.