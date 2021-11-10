PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Head-To-Head Survey

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PTC and Ceridian HCM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.81 billion 7.95 $476.92 million $4.01 30.52 Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 21.82 -$4.00 million ($0.56) -216.91

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Ceridian HCM. Ceridian HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 26.39% 18.55% 7.84% Ceridian HCM -8.62% -1.86% -0.53%

Volatility & Risk

PTC has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PTC and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91 Ceridian HCM 1 4 7 0 2.50

PTC presently has a consensus target price of $148.36, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $121.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.25%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PTC beats Ceridian HCM on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

