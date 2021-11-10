Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Funko alerts:

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,322,273 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Funko by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter worth $4,286,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $2,943,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $934.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.