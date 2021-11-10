Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after purchasing an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after buying an additional 208,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Premier by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

