FY2021 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Raised by Analyst

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $279.77 on Monday. Roku has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roku by 72.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 347.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,951 shares of company stock worth $170,431,867. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

