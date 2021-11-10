Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

Shares of PXD opened at $187.34 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 314,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 64,761 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.