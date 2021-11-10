FY2021 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Boosted by William Blair

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.28. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

NYSE:SITE opened at $247.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.22. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.49 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after buying an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

