FY2021 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $67.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPX by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.