BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.42.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$63.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.31. BCE has a 52 week low of C$54.18 and a 52 week high of C$67.08. The company has a market cap of C$58.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.49.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.54%.

BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

