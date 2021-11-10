Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $96.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $84.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $91.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.