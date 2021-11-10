Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 128.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 132,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 566,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

