easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 805.33 ($10.52).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 693.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,540.82. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 550.20 ($7.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

