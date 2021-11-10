ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

