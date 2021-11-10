EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at 19.95, but opened at 21.37. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. EverCommerce shares last traded at 20.90, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands.

EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.38.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $1,758,000.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.61.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.