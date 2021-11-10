YETI (YETI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE YETI opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98. YETI has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

