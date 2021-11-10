New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $90.94, but opened at $116.89. New Relic shares last traded at $118.82, with a volume of 105,966 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in New Relic by 36.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.