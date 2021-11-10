BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BRP Group traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 4185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

