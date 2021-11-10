Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$225.00. The company traded as high as C$209.10 and last traded at C$209.28, with a volume of 49457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$201.49.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KXS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$225.67.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total value of C$334,007.01. Insiders sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock worth $2,870,110 in the last ninety days.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,920.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$194.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

