Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 2179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

About Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.