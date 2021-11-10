Scotiabank Increases Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

WTE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$27.80 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$14.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.18.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

