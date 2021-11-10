William Blair Downgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Market Perform

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

CLLS opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

