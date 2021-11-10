TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$39.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.40.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$44.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98. The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

