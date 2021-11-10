TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$63.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.47.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$62.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$51.10 and a 12 month high of C$68.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.09.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,080.24. Insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock valued at $712,789 in the last ninety days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.